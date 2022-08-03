India led by PV Sindhu won silver medal in the Badminton Mixed Team Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2. The champions of 2018 Gold Coast Games were defeated 1-3 by Malaysia in the showdown event despite Sindhu winning her game. This is India's first medal in badminton category at CWG 2022.

Check results:

SILVER FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 Indian #Badminton Mixed Team puts up a brilliant show of team play, grit, resilience to bag its 2nd consecutive medal🥇🥈 at #CommonwealthGames A mix of comebacks & dominance by our Champs lead 🇮🇳 to this 🥈 at @birminghamcg22 Well played 👏#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AMj8q9sAik — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)