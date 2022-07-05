Indian tennis star PV Sindhu, who was born in 1995, has turned 27 today on July 6. The 2019 World Championships' gold medalist was honoured with prestigious honours such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her contributions towards national sports. The Olympic medal winner has a huge fan base all over the world, and they did not waste any time to wish their favorite sports person on social media.

Happy birthday 🥳 to 5 times World Championship medalist and two times Olympics medalist and former World champion Pusarla Venkata Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 #pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/513h4FvnGm — Olympics fan(Aakash) (@Olympics1993) July 5, 2022

PV Sindhu isn't a noun but an adjective which showcases India's ability of winning medal in Olympics badminton. Bounteous felicitations on the anniversary of the emergence into this world and country @Pvsindhu1 . Happy birthday #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/NbjlahiTYW — Subham. (@subhsays) July 5, 2022

Sending birthday wishes to one of the most decorated Indian shuttler, Champion @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳🏸 She is the only Indian woman to win 2 individual Olympic medals. Wishing her good health & a prosperous life.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/Ojy0r2KR2H — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 5, 2022

Many many happy returns of the day to the former World Champion PV Sindhu! Keep shining on and off court🤩🥳🎈 Enjoy your day! pic.twitter.com/ppe2Jnnsh2 — Badminton Addict (@bad_critic346) July 4, 2022

