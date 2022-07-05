Indian tennis star PV Sindhu, who was born in 1995,  has turned 27 today on July 6. The 2019 World Championships' gold medalist was honoured with prestigious honours such as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her contributions towards national sports. The Olympic medal winner has a huge fan base all over the world, and they did not waste any time to wish their favorite sports person on social media.

'PV Sindhu Garu'

 

Check this tweet:

 

Happy birthday

 

Indian Icon:

 

Decorated shuttler:

 

World Champion:

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)