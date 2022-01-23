PV Sindhu will face Malvika Bansod in the finals of Syed Modi India International 2022 in the women's singles category on January 23, 2022. The match will be telecasted on DD Sports and live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati Sports.

Finals coming up at #SyedModi2022 🏸 Tune into DD Sports and PB Sports YouTube for #BadmintonLIVE ⏰2PM onwards... Set your reminder📲 https://t.co/iIOiUvuGa1 pic.twitter.com/mCz6rIny2R — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 23, 2022

