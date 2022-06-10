PV Sindhu takes on Ratchanok Intanon in the Indonesia Masters 2022 Women's singles quarter-final match. The quarterfinals matches at the Indonesia Masters will start post 11:30 am IST and PV Sindhu's match is likely to start around 01:00 pm. PV Sindhu 's match will be telecast live on Sports 18 1/ 1HD

PV Sindhu Badminton Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Eat. Sleep. 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡. Repeat 🔁 The #IndonesiaMasters2022 is about to be set on 💥 Watch India's ace shuttlers take centre stage in the quarter-finals from 10th June, 11:30 AM, only on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD & @VootSelect 💻 Shoutout to our associate sponsor @ParimatchN pic.twitter.com/DCkSYmNNMp — Sports18 (@Sports18) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)