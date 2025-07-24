In a clash of generations of Indian shuttlers, PV Sindhu will go up against 17-year-old rising sensation Unnati Hooda in the women's singles Round of 16 match at the ongoing China Open Badminton 2025 on July 24. The China Open Badminton 2025 is taking place at the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium in Changzhou, and will start at 1:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner, no live TV telecast viewing option of the China Open Badminton 2025 will be available in India. However, Star Sports Network owns the digital rights to BWF events in India, and will provide online viewing options of the China Open Badminton 2025 PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda match on their JioHotstar app and website, which will require a subscription. Fans also have free streaming viewing options of Unnati Hooda vs PV Sindhu China Open Badminton 2025 match on YouTube, on the BWF TV channel.

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda China Open Badminton 2025 Live Streaming

