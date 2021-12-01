Srikanth Kidambi has had a great start to the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 as the Indian shuttler went on to beat Junior Popov in the Group Stage match. He won 21-14, 21-16. BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Preview.

🇮🇳 @srikidambi off to a blistering start at #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 😍 Excellent attack, delicate netplay by him to dominate the 1st group stage match 21-14, 21-16 against 🇫🇷's Toma Junior Popov 💪 Keep it up champ! 🔝👍#IndiaontheRise#Badminton #BaliFinals2021 pic.twitter.com/9ox9LDThwB — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 1, 2021

