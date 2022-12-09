Indian shuttler HS Prannoy is all set to face defending champion Viktor Axelsen in his final 2022 BWF World Tour Finals Group A match. Having lost his last two matches, Prannoy has been already eliminated from the tournament. Viktor Axelsen on the other hand has defeated both of his opponents and qualified for the semi-finals. However, this is a great opportunity for Prannoy to register a memorable victory against world no.1 men's singles badminton player Viktor Axelsen. The pulsating match between HS Prannoy and Viktor Axelsen will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network. Meanwhile, you can also watch the free streaming of this match on JioCinema and Voot. BWF World Tour Finals 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Badminton Tournament Live Telecast on TV and Online in India.

HS Prannoy Vs Viktor Axelsen On JioCinema

