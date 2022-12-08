India's only hope at the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals have been eliminated after suffering a hard-fought defeat against Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in his second Group A match. The Chinese shuttler won the match by a margin of 2-1 (23-21, 17-21, 21-19). Earlier Prannoy lost another closely contested match against Kodai Naraoka in his first match of the tournament. With this loss, Prannoy has been almost eliminated from the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. He will face defending champion Victor Axelsen in the final match of Group A. BWF World Tour Finals 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Badminton Tournament Live Telecast on TV and Online in India.

Prannoy Suffered Heart-Breaking Loss

Lu Guang Zu comes through as he eliminates HS Prannoy from the #BWFWorldTourFinals. Final score 23-21, 17-21, 21-19. Watch Day 2 action of the #BWFWorldTourFinals LIVE on #VootSelect#BadmintonOnVoot #BWFTour — Voot Select (@VootSelect) December 8, 2022

