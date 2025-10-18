Tanvi Sharma scripted history, becoming the fifth Indian to reach the BWF World Championships final after she entered the summit clash on Saturday, October 18. The 16-year-old has had a terrific tournament and is now on the cusp of winning the ultimate prize. A day after ensuring a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, Tanvi Sharma dished out a dominant performance against China's Liu Si Ya, beating her in straight games 15-11, 15-9 to make it to the final. She is now the fifth Indian, after Aparna Popat (1996), Saina Nehwal (2006, 2008), Siril Verma (2015), and Sankar Muthusamy (2022), to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final. Who is Tanvi Sharma? Know All About 16-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star.

Tanvi Sharma Scripts History As She Enters BWF World Junior Championships 2025 Final

17 years later, an Indian female shuttler has reached the finals of BWF World Junior Championships. All hail, Tanvi Sharma 🇮🇳 !!#NextGen #badminton #WJC2025 pic.twitter.com/RyXI6NPBxd — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 18, 2025

Watch Tanvi Sharma's Victory Over China's Liu Si Ya:

Into the Finals🏸 The 16 year old Tanvi Sharma got the better of her Chinese counterpart Liu Si Ya in straight games - 15-11, 15-9 All hail, Tanvi Sharma 🇮🇳🏸 pic.twitter.com/3ZyhedSnc4 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 18, 2025

