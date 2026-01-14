The ongoing India Open 2026 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, with players like Mia Blichfeldt and Anders Antonsen raising concerns over the badminton tournament in New Delhi. While Blichfeldt openly criticized playing conditions, Antonsen expressed issues over health in New Delhi. Amidst all this, South Korea Badminton Kang Min-hyuk has shared a video where a monkey can be seen entering the practice arena of KD Jadav Indoor Stadium, which is part of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, which is the venue for the India Open in New Delhi. In the clip shared on Instagram with the caption, "Are animals free to enter?" Min-hyu showed a monkey sitting in the stand at the far end of the court, where players could be seen practising. Danish Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt Renews Criticism of 'Dirty and Unhealthy' India Open 2026 Conditions.

South Korea Badminton Player Kang Min-hyuk Spots Monkey Inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex

Monkey spotted at the Practice Arena of KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium during Indian Open 2026 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K1uPc7sDmT — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) January 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Kang Min-hyuk Insta). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

