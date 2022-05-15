Indian team created history on Sunday as they won the Thomas Cup 2022 title with a dominant victory over Indonesia. Following this win, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri joined the other stars from the sports fraternity to laud the badminton stars, who earned laurels for the nation.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Historic moment for all Indians! 🏸👏🏻 What a day for Indian Badminton. Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title. pic.twitter.com/n3VC1naalb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

Virat Kohli:

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Ravi Shastri:

