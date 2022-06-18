Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and made his intentions pretty clear as he took down undisputed champion Roman Reigns and the Bloodline on Smackdown. Reigns asked the crowd to 'acknowledge' him when Lesnar's music hit and out came the Beast Incarnate. He walked over to the ring and then beat up Roman Reigns and his cousins, the Usos. This happened after Reigns' title match against Riddle.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)