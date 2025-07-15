London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Ageless seamer James Anderson is set to play for the first time in the Hundred after earning a 'wildcard' contract with Manchester Originals. Meanwhile, former England star Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky, has been selected by the Northern Superchargers, a team where his father serves as the head coach.

After 11 years of absence, Anderson, who will turn 43 this month, returned to the T20 format, served as a new ball specialist and scalped 14 wickets in eight appearances for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast. Initially, Anderson wasn't selected in the Hundred draft, which was held in March. However, Originals acquired Anderson's services after picking him up in Tuesday's 'wildcard' draft.

Rocky's selection, on the other hand, has raised some eyebrows, considering the 17-year-old has never played a professional T20 match. However, he has shown his potential with a blistering century for the England Lions against Australia. He recently struck a ton for England's Under-19s against India.

Elsewhere, Glamorgan all-rounder and ambidextrous spinner Ben Kellaway has signed for Welsh Fire after his breakout season at county level. Trent Rockets brought in Ben Sanderson, who savoured his best T20 season for Northamptonshire this year.

In the women's wildcard draft, Manchester Originals signed Esmae MacGregor, following her 21 Blast wickets for Essex. Mary Taylor joined her twin sister, Millie, at the Birmingham Phoenix.

Men's Hundred wildcards:

Trent Rockets: Callum Parkinson, Ben SandersonBirmingham Phoenix: Liam Patterson-White, Louis KimberWelsh Fire: Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben KellawayNorthern Superchargers: James Fuller, Rocky FlintoffManchester Originals: James Anderson, Marchant de LangeLondon Spirit: Sean Dickson, Ryan HigginsOval Invincibles: George Scrimshaw, Zafar GoharSouthern Brave: Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Women's Hundred wildcards:Birmingham Phoenix: Mary Taylor, Phoebe BrettLondon Spirit: Abi Norgrove, Kate CoppackManchester Originals: Esmae MacGregor, Darcey CarterNorthern Superchargers: Katherine Fraser, Sophia TurnerOval Invincibles: Daisy Gibb, Rebecca OdgersSouthern Brave: Phoebe Turner, Amara CarrTrent Rockets: Grace Thompson, Sophie MorrisWelsh Fire: Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths. (ANI)

