AB de Villiers pulled off a last-ball run out as South Africa Champions beat Australia Champions by just 1 run in WCL 2025 semi-final to advance to the final on July 31. Batting first at Edgbaston, Birmingham, AB de Villiers and co posted a total of 186/8, with wicketkeeper-batter Morne van Wyk being the top-scorer (76). For Australia Champions, Peter Siddle stood out with the ball with a four-wicket haul (4/30). In response, Australia Champions started the chase well with Shaun Marsh and Chris Lynn. The top and middle-order of Australia Champions' side got starts but none could convert it into a match-winning knock as South Africa Champions emerged victorious with AB de Villiers pulling off a run out of Dan Christian off the very last ball of the match. South Africa Champions will now face Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 final after a thrilling semi-final victory. ‘I’m Indian’ AB de Villiers Gives Cheeky Response to Journalist During WCL 2025 After He Calls South African Great 'Most Loved Non-Indian Athlete in India' (Watch Video).

South Africa Champions Enter WCL 2025 Final

