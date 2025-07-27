Legendary cricketer AB de Villiers has been in sensational form in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament. Playing for South Africa Champions in WCL 2025, de Villiers has smashed two blistering centuries. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media, where the great cricketer made a cheeky comment when a journalist introduced de Villiers as the most loved non-Indian athlete. In response, the great cricketer replied, "What do you mean, non-Indian? I'm Indian." The video has gone viral on social media.

AB De Villiers' Cheeky Response to a Journalist

AB De Villiers: What do you mean, non-Indian? I'm Indian. pic.twitter.com/nA8rPQ3faI — Vivek 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Mybrovirat) July 27, 2025

