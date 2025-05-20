Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi were involved in a heated argument during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match, with umpires and players needing to intervene to calm down both players. The fiery exchange happened when Digvesh dismissed Abhishek and did a "notebook celebration' and a send-off, which led the SRH opener to have a go at the LSG star spinner. During the verbal spat, Abhishek put his hand at the back of his head and made a gesture to Digvesh. However, both cricketers sorted things out after the conclusion of the match. Recently, SRH shared a funny video on their social handle where Abhinav Manohar was seen doing a hilarious hair-pulling prank with Abhishek and taking a jibe at SRH opener's gesture towards Digvesh Rathi. 'Choti Pakad Ke Maarunga' Fans Decode Abhishek Sharma's Words to Digvesh Rathi After Latter's Fiery Send-Off During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Abhinav Manohar Plays Hair-Pulling Prank With Abhishek Sharma

