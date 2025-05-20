Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi were involved in a fiery exchange during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match, one which needed the intervention of umpires as well as other players. After Digvesh Rathi dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the eighth over of the chase, he gave a send-off to the youngster and performed his 'notebook' celebration, which led to a heated on-field altercation between the two. While videos of their argument have gone viral, some fans have decoded what Abhishek Sharma said to Digvesh Rathi during the spat. The video in question showed Abhishek Sharma putting his hand at the back of his head and making a gesture. While what he spoke wasn't very clear in the video, fans felt that he said, "Choti pakad ke maarunga," (Will grab you by the hair and beat you up). Take a look at examples of fans making such claims. Was Abhishek Sharma Slapped Post On-Field Altercation With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match? Misleading Claims Published by News Websites.

Viral Video Showing Abhishek Sharma Making Gesture

Can someone say what abhishek sharma is saying about digvesh rathi😂#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/KFwQ3eVEGz — VJ Rajesh (@AtharvaRajesh_) May 19, 2025

'Choti Pakad Ke Maarunga'

"choti pakad ke marunga" full support to abhi😭 https://t.co/A8uvJ5o2gx — rin (@heyuxqc) May 19, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Claim

“Choti pakad ke marunga” my hero Abhishek Sharma https://t.co/pTA8KMz1zv — Pinak Sharma (@theNostalgicguy) May 20, 2025

'Teri Chhoti Ukhad Maarunga'

Abhishek said Teri Chhoti ukhad ke maarunga to Digvesh Rathi — RAVI PRAKASH (@TheRavi_Prakash) May 19, 2025

'Tera Choti Keechuga'

Tera choti keechuga — Rohit (@rohit_0718) May 19, 2025

