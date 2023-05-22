Lucknow Super Giants were effusive in their praise for Virat Kohli, who they labelled as a 'force of nature' and also the 'GOAT' after his back-to-back centuries in IPL 2023. The franchise, with whom Kohli's RCB had two highly entertaining contests in IPL this year, took to Twitter and wrote, "This man had us on our feet these last two games. An absolute force of nature," while sharing a picture of Kohli raising his bat. Virat Kohli registered his seventh hundred in the IPL, the most by a batter. Lucknow Super Giants also shared a tweet for RCB, congratulating them for their performance this season. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Three Centurions Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cameron Green After Their Respective Hundreds in IPL 2023.

LSG's Tweet for Virat Kohli

This man had us on our feet these last two games. An absolute force of nature. 👏 The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QS3EEvnoUb — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

'See You Next Season'

Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. 🤝 Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season. 🤙 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)