In match number 31 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, Ajman Bolts will be facing Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 31st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Ajman Bolts vs Northern Warriors match on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Ajman Bolts vs Northern Warriors of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Jos Buttler Manages to Hit Boundary Despite Bat Slipping Out of His Hand During Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers Match in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 (Watch Video).

Final Few Days Left of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Phase

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)