A hilarious incident happened during the Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 match. Deccan Gladiators batter Jos Butter's bat slipped out of his hand when he was trying to play a shot against Bangla Tigers speedster David Payne's over. However, Buttler still managed to hit a four towards the mid-wicket region. Jos Buttler played a crucial unbeaten knock of 29 off 13 deliveries, including four boundaries, which guided his side to a nine-wicket win while chasing 72 runs. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: From Jos Buttler to Phil Salt, Take a Look at Top Five England Star Cricketers in Indian Premier League Players Auction List.

Jos Buttler's Bat Slips Out of his Hand

Bat or no bat, Jos the Boss keeps the entertainment going! 😎#ADT10onFanCode pic.twitter.com/6m6kMqzHm5 — FanCode (@FanCode) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)