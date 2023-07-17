India A are squaring off against Nepal in the 8th match of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, July 17. After electing to bat first, Nepal failed to challenge the potent India A bowling line-up and were bundled out for 167 runs in 39.2 overs. Nishant Sindhu was the wrecker-in-chief for India and picked up a four-wicket haul. Yash Dhull & Co. will fancy their chances to chase down the modest target. How to Watch India A vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023? Get Details of IND A vs NEP Live Telecast

India A vs Nepal

Innings break! Nepal are all out for 167 courtesy of a fine bowling display by India 'A' 👏👏 Chase coming up shortly! Scorecard - https://t.co/8UlgPTqXS5 #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/FdBz1zzcwf — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)