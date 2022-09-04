High-flying Afghanistan faced the first setback at Asia Cup 2022 after they lost to Sri Lanka in the first match of Super 4 stage yesterday in Sharjah. However, the spotlight of this match was shifted to the viral photos of an Afghan girl named Wazhma Ayoubi who was seen cheering for her nation in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Internet was flooded with the photos of the beautiful girl from Afghanistan with cute captions and Twitterati was first to react to the incident.

'Sorry to the Fans'

Despite some small mistakes, our boys does hard to win the match, Sorry to the fans for the lose, We will be back strongly! into the next match vs #India 🆚🇮🇳 🇦🇫♥️#AsiaCupT20 #AFGvSRI #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/1m5fQYpM8N — AfghanAtalan (@AfghanAtalan1) September 3, 2022

'Next Celebrity'

@WazhmaAyoubi ko dekhty hi mein ne kaha tha ye next celebrity honay wali hai @SpaceeKing https://t.co/tgWzIkUUKg — nJ (@khurammmalik) August 31, 2022

'Won the Hearts'

This one is for all my fans asking for more pictures. We lost the match but as always won hearts. Thank you for your support and love everyone 🙏🇦🇫 #bluetigers #AFGvsSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IyQsMlQHSA — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 3, 2022

Wazhma Ayoubi's Tweet:

