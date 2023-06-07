The third ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan saw Sri Lanka nearly securing their win after bowler, Dushmantha Chameera’s four-wicket haul bundled Afghanistan out for 116 in their first innings. Other than Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga (3-fer) and Lahiru Kumara (2-fer) also starred with the ball to help Sri Lanka gain a hold of the match. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1 with both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan winning one match each. Big Blow to Afghanistan! Rashid Khan to Miss First Two ODIs Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury.

Afghanistan Bundled Out for 116 Against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

What a bowling performance from Sri Lanka 👏 They have bowled out Afghanistan for 116!#SLvAFG | 📝: https://t.co/Vy5zEDcriL pic.twitter.com/PnQPSxunvw — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023

