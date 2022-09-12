Afghanistan fans have taken the cricketing rivalry with Pakistan to another level during the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka have defeated the boys in green in the final of the tournament by 23 runs to lift the trophy for sixth time. Afghanistan fans, who earlier engaged in a clash with Pak fans started celebrating Sri Lanka's win in Kabul and several parts of their nation. Many videos of Afghan fans' celebrations have went viral on social media.

Watch Afghan fans celebrate SL's Win:

Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the 🇦🇫🇱🇰 friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022

'Another Video of Afghan fans' celebration:

