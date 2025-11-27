With a hope of qualifying for the final, Sri Lanka national cricket team are now set to lock horns with the Pakistan national cricket team next in the ongoing Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025. Hosts Pakistan have already booked their slot in the finale. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is organized to be held on Thursday, November 27, starting at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. So, SL vs PAK Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming and live telecast viewing options are not available in India. Team India Hit New Low: Gautam Gambhir-Coached Side Suffer Biggest-Ever Test Defeat by Runs as South Africa Complete 2–0 Sweep.

SL vs PAK Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

Schedule Update🏏 The Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan 2025 gets an update — check out the revised ODI and T20I fixtures 🇱🇰🇵🇰#SLvPAK #SLvZIM #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/bXcE37BMFR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 13, 2025

