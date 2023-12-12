Smriti Mandhana was surely pretty upbeat about the upcoming India women vs England women one-off Test match. Taking to Instagram story, the premier Indian cricketer shared a picture of herself holding her Test jersey. She wrote, "Excitement of wearing whites after a long time." The India Women vs England Women one-off Test will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, starting from December 14. India will be playing a Test match for the first time since 2021. Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt Exchange Jerseys After IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023, Picture Goes Viral.

Smriti Mandhana 'Excited' to Wear Test Jersey

Smriti Mandhana with her Number 18 Test jersey. pic.twitter.com/ROHAg9JjcM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2023

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram Story

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)