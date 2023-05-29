Against the run of play, MS Dhoni affected a lightening fast stumping as Gujarat Titans lost first wicket in shape of in-form Shubman Gill. The right-handed opening batsman scored 39 off 20 balls and was threatening to take the game away from CSK. Gill slammed seven fours in his innings before MS Dhoni's smart glove work cut short his stay. Fans were quick to react to MSD's efficient glove work and were impressed by his agility even at 41 years of age. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch MSD Stump Out Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Age 41 But Fast!

Age 41 still Lighting Fast ⚡⚡⚡🥵🥵 https://t.co/7yxoNX22L4 — பீனிக்ஸ்⬅️Phoenix  (@UrPhoenix__) May 29, 2023

Dhoni Can Keep Even at 75

Still the fastest hands in the world ⚡ Harsha was right when he said that Dhoni can keep well till he's 75. https://t.co/cGyQVmI1Gt — Nethra (@_khoya_ujala) May 29, 2023

Thala

Ok but why would you challenge Thala like that. https://t.co/itk8b7Z0lP — Ragnar Loth(Broke) (@INixkky) May 29, 2023

Normal Day for MSD!

Normal Day for MS Dhoni. https://t.co/LXwVRRLSRt — AKDFA Official™ (@DhoniFansKerala) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)