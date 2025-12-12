The bond between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli is quite open, where both players have talked at length about each other on several occasions. The Dhoni-Kohli bond is once again in focus, after an old video of Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal resurfaced, where the cricketer was narrating a story when Dhoni backed a struggling Kohli in 2013. In the viral video, Akmal recounted that during a dinner session, Dhoni received a call from a selector, who urged the removal of Kohli from the national side due to poor performances; however, the then-Indian captain opined about taking rest himself, having struggled to score runs in recent matches, to which the selection committee member opposed. Check out Umar Akmal's viral video here. MS Dhoni Drops Virat Kohli Back to Team Hotel After Hosting Dinner at His Ranchi Residence Ahead of IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series (Watch Video).

Umar Akmal Opens Up About MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Umar Akmal, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/nFzn4edoNp — Mahi Patel (@Maahii_Patel) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)