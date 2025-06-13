Former India great Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his grief over the tragic and unfortunate Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad last evening (June 12), which had 242 people on board, including passengers, crew, and pilots. Tendulkar took to his social media handle and offered his condolences to the families of the victims, stating how the flight crash incident left the legendary cricketer devastated and heartbroken. Other Indian sporting personalities like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gukesh D, PV Sindhu, and Neeraj Chopra have also expressed their profound grief via posts. Check out Tendulkar's post below. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli Reacts to Tragic Incident As Air India Flight Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes, Says ‘Praying for All Those Affected’.

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Devastated and Heartbroken

Devastated and heartbroken by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Such a tragic incident! Prayers for the departed souls, and may God give strength and courage to their loved ones at this difficult time. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)