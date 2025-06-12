Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the tragic incident of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was headed for London, crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad with over 200 passengers on board and soon, rescue teams were deployed to rush the injured for treatment. Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli expressed shock at the tragic Air India plane crash as he posted a story that read, "Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families." Several other figures from the world of sports also expressed their reactions to the tragic incident, which rocked the whole of India. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Rohit Sharma Expresses Sorrow After London-Bound Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad (See Post).

Virat Kohli Expresses Shock at Air India Plane Crash

Virat Kohli Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/xxSfp8qd3X — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 12, 2025

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli (left) and his story on Air India plane crash (right) (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets and Instagram @virat.kohli)

