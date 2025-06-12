Several Indian Premier League teams expressed their sorrow after an Air India plane carrying over 200 passengers to London crashed in Maghaninagar, Ahmedabad, in Gujarat on Friday, June 12. The incident occurred after the flight AI171, bound for London, crashed soon after take-off. Many visuals showed a thick black smoke emanating from the incident; also, the rescue teams at work have gone viral on social media. After the incident, the Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals reacted and shared posts on their social media. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PV Sindhu Expresses Grief On Tragic Incident, Shares Thoughts And Prayers For Families Of 242 Passengers (See Post).

MI Reacts After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Prayers for All in Ahmedabad

Praying for all affected in Ahmedabad 🙏🥺 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 12, 2025

Prayers for Everyone in Ahmedabad

Terrible news coming in from Ahmedabad. Praying for everyone onboard and their families. 🙏🙏🙏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 12, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Shares Thoughts After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

You are in Our Hearts and Prayers

Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew and the families impacted by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. You are in our hearts and prayers.💔🙏 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 12, 2025

Gujarat Titans Reacts After Air India Flight Crash in Ahmedabad

We are deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We pray for everyone affected and their families. 🙏 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 12, 2025

Heartbreaking Tragedy in Ahmedabad

Sending prayers to everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IPDWE5ofLq — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 12, 2025

