Dewald Brevis has been one of the most promising upcoming talent for South Africa. He has recently scored a century for the Proteas in a T20I against Australia and showed his explosive potential. But things were not the same even a few months back when Brevis went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Brevis' former team Mumbai Indians didn't bid for him too. Akash Ambani, who was sitting in the MI table was also spotted gesturing to another person with his hand that Brevis' career has went downhill. He also shook his head indicating that they won't bid for him. Brevis was later picked up by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player and he has been performing since then. Akash Ambani's old video although went viral after Brevis' performances against South Africa. Dewald Brevis Becomes Youngest South African To Score Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Akash Ambani's Old Video of Gesturing 'Career Going Downhill' For Dewald Brevis Goes Viral

Akash ambani reaction when no one bids for dewald brevis(2) https://t.co/PJ2XyeOWf6 pic.twitter.com/cG8WhfMCzi — अंश 👁⃤ (@WhatEverAnshh) August 19, 2025

