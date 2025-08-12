The power-hitting South Africa national cricket team batter Dewald Brevis smacked a monstrous century during the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. This is the first century for Dewald Brevis in not only T20Is, but also in international cricket. The century came at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia. The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis scored the century in just 41 balls, and also became the youngest ever South African to register a T20I hundred. Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Tim David, Josh Hazlewood Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

Youngest South African To Score Century in T20Is

Youngest South African Batsman to score a T20I Century!! Second Fastest T20I Century by a South African!! Take A Bow Dewald Brevis 🔥 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/w6YV3U9yIr — Ayush Baid (@ayushdbaid) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)