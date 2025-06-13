MLC 2025 Points Table: San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket 2025 tournament opener gained a record win over Washington Freedom to earn their first points. With their win, San Francisco already have a healthy net run-rate, which puts the franchise in good stead for the remainder of the series. Meanwhile, let us take a look below to check the MLC 2025 points table along with NRR (Net Run Rate). Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

A double round-robin format will be how the MLC 2025 group stage would be played. Each team will play each other twice and at the end of the group stage, the top four sides will make it to the playoffs. The top two teams will compete in the Qualifier while the third and fourth-placed teams will make it to the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier will advance to the final directly, while the winner of Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier, with a spot in the final up for grabs. The MLC 2025 final will be played on July 14 in Dallas. On Which TV Channel Major League Cricket 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch MLC Season 3 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

MLC 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR

Pos Teams M W L N/R NRR Pts 1 San Francisco Unicorns 1 1 0 0 6.150 2 2 Washington Freedom 1 0 1 0 -6.150 0 3 MI New York 4 Seattle Orcas 5 Los Angeles Knight Riders 6 Texas Super Kings

(Table Updated After San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match)

(Important abbrevations: Pos-Position, M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, N/R-No Result, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

Washington Freedom are the defending champions of MLC 2025, having beaten San Francisco Unicorns in the final of the last edition. MI New York are the champions of the inaugural MLC and they had beaten Seattle Orcas to clinch the title in 2023.

