Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were involved in a heated argument during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Following the heated exchange, Sreesanth took to Instagram and alleged that it was Gambhir who used provocative words against him. Gambhir, however, has not issued any statement in defense yet but took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a cryptic post, which read, "Smile when the world is all about attention!" as he posted his smiling photo. Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth Involved in Heated Argument During Legends League Cricket 2023 Eliminator Match, Video Goes Viral.

Gautam Gambhir's Post

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)