During the Legends League Cricket 2023 eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, December 6 a heated argument took place between the captain of India Capitals Gautam Gambhir, and Gujarat Giants' pacer S Sreesanth. The confrontation happened twice during the second over and the sixth over of the game which was bowled by S Sreesanth. At the end of the over Gambir was seen giving a stare in the end to Sreesanth. Shafali Verma Scores Her Seventh Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023.

Watch Video Here

Emotions are always running high, when you were very passionate about your game. Sreesanth and Gambhir in an animated chat during the @llct20 Eliminator!#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/Qjz8LqC41l — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 6, 2023

Gautam Gambhir Gives a Stare at the End to S Sreesanth

