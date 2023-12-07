Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 is nearing its end and we have a bit of controversy. It was during an Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants, wherein Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were seen in a heated argument while the former was batting. While nothing serious came out of the incident, S Sreesanth looked disturbed and hurt by the event. Taking the help of Instagram, Sreesanth thanked fans for their support and also explained the actual reasons behind the nuisance. He taunted India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir and in a video said, “Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” Although Sreesanth kept the “curse words’ under the cover, he mentioned that he would expose the same at the right time. Sreesanth insisted that he kept his cool and didn’t utter any bad words to Gambhir." Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth Involved in Heated Argument During Legends League Cricket 2023 Eliminator Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Sreesanth's complete video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36)

