Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a cheeky dig at England captain Ben Stokes citing Australia's nail-biting win against New Zealand while chasing down 279 runs. The Aussies lost two wickets in quick succession when on the second ball of the 55th over Kiwi pacer Ben Sears trapped Mitchell Marsh in front of the wickets. The umpire gave the batsman out but Marsh wasn't satisfied due to which he reviewed the decision. In the replay, the ball was clipping the stumps and due to the umpire's call, the decision remained out. England's Test captain Ben Stokes had some tough views against the umpire's call in the DRS and he opined that it should be removed from the technology. However, he received a lot of bashing from many cricketing pundits and former English cricketers. Now, after India thrashed England 4-1 in the five-match Test series, R Ashwin has come up with a witty response to Stokes' opinion on the umpire's call. Ravi Ashwin Goes Past Anil Kumble’s Record To Take Most Test Wickets in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Cheeky Dig At Ben Stokes

An umpires call to push this test to a nail biting finish. #AUSVNZ Some support from England to Australia for ✔️ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 11, 2024

