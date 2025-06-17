Transgender players in women's cricket has always been a matter of controversy. In 2023, ICC approved a rule which stated any player who has transitioned from male to female and has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in women's international cricket, regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken. Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has publicly transitioned from male to female. Anaya has publicly shared her journey of gender transition, including undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and gender-affirming surgery. She was a former professional cricketer and wants to continue her career. As a result, she has shared a post with her HRT reports and urged BCCI and ICC to reinitiate conversations to involve transgender cricketers in Women's cricket again. Sanjay Bangar's Child Anaya Bangar Alleges Harassment in Shocking Revelation After Gender Change, Says 'Cricketers Sent Me Nude Pictures of Them' (Watch Video).

