Andre Fletcher sent the ball 'out of the ground' with a massive six off Chris Green's bowling during the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on September 12. This happened in the fourth over of the first innings when Andre Fletcher cleared his front leg and smashed the ball with a lot of might, sending it flying over the mid-wicket fence. The ball went high in the air and went out of the Kensington Oval. Interestingly, this was the only six that Andre Fletcher hit in his 13-run knock. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match by just one run. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Barbados Royals by One Run in CPL 2025; Jason Holder Stars With All-Round Show Against His Former Franchise in Bridgetown Thriller.

Andre Fletcher Sends Ball Out of the Ground With Big Six

