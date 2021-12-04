Anil Kumble welcomes Ajaz Patel to a 10-wicket club with a special tweet on social media. He hailed the effort of the Kiwi spinner on social media.

Tweet:

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

