Anshul Kamboj has made his international debut in the IND vs ENG 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23. The pacer was called up to the India National Cricket Team as cover after Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh sustained injuries and the Haryana bowler has now been handed his Test debut. The 24-year-old was given Test cap no 318 and he will look to make a mark in the IND vs ENG Manchester Test, with India needing to bounce back as they trail the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 1-2. Who is Anshul Kamboj? Know All About Pacer Who Made His Test Debut in IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Anshul Kamboj Makes International Debut

