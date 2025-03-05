Pakistan will not host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final despite them being the hosts as India qualified for the final and according the agreement of the hybrid model, India will play at Dubai. The last match of the competition in Pakistan is being hosted between New Zealand and South Africa in the second semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the game, Arshad Nadeem, who won gold medal at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 in men's Javelin Throw, carried the trophy to the stadium. Fans loved to see him and made the pictures viral on social media. ‘Its India’s Trophy For Me’: Michael Vaughan Declares Rohit Sharma and Co as Winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeating Australia in Semifinal, Praises Men in Blue For Strong Side (See Post).

Arshad Nadeem Brings Out ICC Champions Trophy at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Arshad Nadeem with the ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/4udsh02l3V — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) March 5, 2025

