India national cricket team left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh achieved a historic milestone in his international career. The left-arm speedster became the joint-highest wicket-taker for his country alongside veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is. Arshdeep Singh achieved this milestone during the India vs England 1st T20I 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. After taking the wicket of England opener Phil Salt in the first over of the match, Arshdeep took his wickets tally to 96, matching Chahal's 96 wickets. ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of The Year 2024: Arshdeep Singh, Travis Head, Babar Azam Amongst Nominees.

Arshdeep Singh Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut in 2022 and has already taken 96 wickets. Unreal stuff. pic.twitter.com/T85YDlLbKd — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 22, 2025

