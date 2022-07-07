Young pacer Arshdeep Singh makes his T20I debut for India during the 1st T20I against England at Rose Bowl Stadium. The bowler has impressed in IPL for Punjab Kings and gets his first chance for the national side. Rohit Sharma handed that pacer his cap on debut.

Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2YOY15GwRj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

