Arshdeep Singh starred with his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket while Avesh Khan grabbed four as India bowled South Africa out for just 116 runs in the 1st ODI. South Africa's innings never really got any momentum as the two fast bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first but his players did not justify that decision as they failed to arrest the slide and put up a good partnership. Markram and Tony de Zorzi's 39-run stand was the highest and Andile Phehlukwayo's 33 was the best score. Arshdeep Singh Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023.

India Bowl South Africa Out for 116

1ST ODI. WICKET! 27.3: Nandre Burger 7(32) b Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa 116 all out https://t.co/oamxXEwXYu #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)