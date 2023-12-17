Arshdeep Singh achieved a memorable landmark of his career when he scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 on Sunday, December 17. The left-arm pacer dismissed Reeza Hendricks (0), Tony de Zorzi (28), Rassie van der Dussen (0), Heinrich Klaasen (6) and Andile Phehlukwayo (33) to achieve this remarkable feat. He along with Avesh Khan dented South Africa's batting effort big time in this ODI series opener. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Avesh Khan Dismisses Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder off Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh Takes Maiden Fifer in International Cricket

