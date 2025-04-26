Artist Andy Brown painted the picture of live action in the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Chepauk Stadium on April 26. In a video he shared on his social media, the artist showed his artwork to the netizens and described the several elements of the picture. He drew the Chennai Super Kings fans dressed in yellow and also painted the IPL robot dog 'Champak'. Andy Brown also highlighted MS Dhoni keeping wickets in the match and said at the end of the video that he would be in Mumbai on Sunday (April 27) when the Mumbai Indians square off against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time in IPL; Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel Shine as Pat Cummins-Led SRH Keep Playoff Hopes Alive.

Watch Artist Andy Brown's Portrait of CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Action:

