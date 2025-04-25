Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. With this victory, the Pat Cummins-led side is still in the race to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. After suffering a close defeat at home, the MS Dhoni-led side is almost out of the tournament. This is the first time the Hyderabad-based franchise has thrashed Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Batting first, Dewald Brevis, who made his debut for CSK, played a blistering knock of 42 off 25 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. Youngster Ayush Mhatre scored 30 off 19 balls as the five-time champions were bundled out for 154 runs. With the ball, Harshal Patel bagged a four-wicket haul. While chasing, Ishan Kishan played a crucial knock of 44 off 34 deliveries, including six boundaries, as SRH registered a crucial win by five wickets. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Batsman’s Dismissal for Just 19 Runs During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

SRH Defeat CSK for the First Time at Chepauk in IPL!

