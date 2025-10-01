Australia women's national cricket team all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner hammered the first century in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1. The veteran cricketer reached the glorious milestone during Match 2 against the New Zealand women's national cricket team at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Ashleigh Gardner is the first batter to hit a century from No. 6 or lower in ODI World Cups. The previous best was Alex Blackwell's 90 vs the India women's national cricket team in 2022. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 115 runs off 83 balls with the help of 16 fours and one six. Gardner also slammed the third fastest century in the Women's ODI World Cup (by balls) in just 77 deliveries. How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match? Get Telecast Details of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Match on TV.

Superb Century by Ashleigh Garnder

The first 💯 of #CWC25 comes off the willow of Ash Gardner, who brings up her second ODI century 👏 Watch the game LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/o799rjv7VP — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2025

